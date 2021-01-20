Advertisement

Gov. Edwards attends President Biden’s inauguration

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts...
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By KALB
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards attended the Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

“Today, I was proud to represent Louisiana at the Inauguration of [the] President of the United States (POTUS) and [the] Vice President of the United States (VP). I hope all Louisianans will heed his call to unite with our whole souls as we work together to address the many issues facing our country,” Gov. Edwards said on Twitter.

On Monday, Jan. 18, the governor issued a statement vowing to work with the new administration in the White House.

“I renew my commitment to my fellow Louisianans and my fellow Americans to continue working with the White House and the new President and Vice President to improve our state and our nation. Louisiana has struggled much over the past year, but our people are kind, strong, and resilient, and there is no task too big for us to tackle if we put aside our differences and work together,” Gov. Edwards said.

