Grant woman arrested after complaint of alleged sexual conduct between a teacher and student

Brittany Greene
Brittany Greene(VPSO)
By VPSO
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (VPSO) - According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, a woman from Grant, Louisiana, was arrested after complaints of alleged inappropriate conduct between an educator and a student.

Brittany Greene, 28, was booked into the VPSO jail on January 19 on three counts of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Greene remains in the VPSO jail. Bond has not been set at this time.

