La. senators react to inauguration of President Joe Biden

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Louisiana’s senators, Dr. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, have both released statements commenting on the day’s events.

“I look forward to working with the Biden administration to create more and better paying jobs for Louisiana workers, to lower the cost of health care, to improve the lives of Louisiana families, and to drive our country forward,” said Dr. Cassidy.

“It was an honor to represent Louisiana in our nation’s capital as America swore in Joseph Biden as our 46th president. I hope today reminds us all that the key to America’s freedom and success has always been the truth and values found in our Constitution. I look forward to working with President Biden and his administration to serve the people of Louisiana,” Kennedy said.

