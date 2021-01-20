Listeria concerns prompt squash recall across multiple states

(WAFB) - Skip the squash if you’re shopping in Louisiana and some neighboring states. Food and Drug Administration officials say some squash sold under the Pero Family Farms brand may be contaminated with listeria.

The recalled vegetables are shaped into cubes, chunks, and spirals. A list of lot codes and expiration dates can be used to identify recalled containers.

The company advises buyers to toss any contaminated squash out or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.

Pero Family Farms Food Company can be contacted directly by calling 561-498-5771 .

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.