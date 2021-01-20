Advertisement

Local teacher pleading for gun violence to stop amongst the youth

By Corey Howard
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As the homicide rate continues to rise, many Alexandria residents are pleading with the youth to stop the violence. One woman recently called the whole city out for a prayer event.

Stephanie Ford is a teacher at Alma Redwine Elementary, and as a teacher, she has a front-row seat to the violence happening in the community.

“I have to see my students cry because they lost their parents,” Ford said. “We are losing kids every day because either they are being killed or they are killers.”

Other educators at Saturday’s event joined the conversation.

“[In] like six years...I buried five kids from violence,” Dennis Stewart, the principal at Alexandria Middle Magnet School, said.

“We need to figure out how we can save our city,” Ford said. “Save our kids because they are our future. So, we have to do something about that, and before you do anything, you have to start with prayer.”

After prayer, the work begins, and there’s a sense of urgency after Mayor Jeff Hall said in 2020 homicides went up by 140 percent.

“They either lost their mother or their father, brother, sister, grandmother [and] grandfather to gun violence,” Ford said. “That does something to the kids, [and] that changes their whole mentality. Who are they going to love?”

Ford says the absence of a loved one causes a repetitive cycle of violence. Now she hopes the community can break the cycle.

“You can figure out a way to solve a disagreement,” Ford said. “There many ways besides gun violence. You don’t have to shoot that person. You don’t have to go out and kill. Talk it out. Talk it out as adults, and figure out what is the problem. How can we solve this problem but gun violence is not the way because we are losing too many people.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
APD arrests two juveniles Sunday night on multiple charges
Dr. David Holcombe
Dr. David Holcombe discusses U.K. COVID-19 variant in Louisiana
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
FILE: Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami...
REPORT: Where to find COVID-19 vaccines at local pharmacies
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Local teacher pleading for gun violence to stop amongst the youth
Mayor Jeff Hall's first community briefing of 2021
Mayor Hall lays out plans for 2021, addressing crime and downtown improvements
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo Pharmacist Brian Kiefer draws saline while preparing a...
Cenla health officials concerned over vaccine rollout as new variants emerge
Cenla health officials concerned over vaccine rollout as new variants emerge