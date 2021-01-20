Longtime Amite Fire Chief Bruce Cutrer dies of complications from COVID-19

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - The longtime fire chief of Tangipahoa Fire District #1 (Amite), Bruce Cutrer, has died of complications from COVID-19, according to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller.

Cutrer died on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 19, according to the Louisiana State Fireman’s Association.

“Chief Cutrer dedicated his life to the people of Tangipahoa Parish. For more than 50 years, he risked his life to help his friends, neighbors, and complete strangers in their hour of need, and as a community, we mourn the loss of this man who was truly a public servant,” Miller said.

Miller has ordered flags at all parish buildings to fly at half-staff in honor of Cutrer.

