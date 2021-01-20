Louisiana Public Defender Board pushes for court cancelations over Inauguration Day concerns

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 has learned that the Louisiana Public Defender Board for Rapides Parish sent a letter to the judges of the Ninth Judicial District Court asking for pre-trials to be canceled January 20 and 21 over possible threats to the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

It’s important to note, we are not aware of any threats made specifically toward the courthouse.

The letter cites concerns over Inauguration Day, stating that public defenders are uncomfortable attending court over “the lack of proper security in the courthouse, the presence of a confederate statue in front of the courthouse, and the insurrection that occurred on January 6, 2021,” adding that domestic terrorists, white supremacists, and white nationalists have made threats around the country, including to state courthouses.

News Channel 5 did confirm with the judge’s office that nothing was canceled today or tomorrow, but we’re told multiple attorneys did not show up.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.