Advertisement

Louisiana Public Defender Board pushes for court cancelations over Inauguration Day concerns

FILE: Rapides Parish Courthouse
FILE: Rapides Parish Courthouse(KALB)
By KALB
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 has learned that the Louisiana Public Defender Board for Rapides Parish sent a letter to the judges of the Ninth Judicial District Court asking for pre-trials to be canceled January 20 and 21 over possible threats to the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

It’s important to note, we are not aware of any threats made specifically toward the courthouse.

The letter cites concerns over Inauguration Day, stating that public defenders are uncomfortable attending court over “the lack of proper security in the courthouse, the presence of a confederate statue in front of the courthouse, and the insurrection that occurred on January 6, 2021,” adding that domestic terrorists, white supremacists, and white nationalists have made threats around the country, including to state courthouses.

News Channel 5 did confirm with the judge’s office that nothing was canceled today or tomorrow, but we’re told multiple attorneys did not show up.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
Fatality confirmed after crop duster crash in Tensas Parish
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video
FILE: Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami...
REPORT: Where to find COVID-19 vaccines at local pharmacies
Dr. David Holcombe
Dr. David Holcombe discusses U.K. COVID-19 variant in Louisiana

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Carey Lawson, LSU Eunice Foundation Executive Director; Nancy Broadhurst, Ochsner Lafayette...
LSUE receives donation from Ochsner Lafayette for scholarships
Participants in a service project for the NSU Food Pantry included, front from left, Kilee...
Students, staff take part in service project for NSU Food Pantry
State Rep. Lance Harris
Will Lance Harris run for the 5th Congressional District?