LSUE receives donation from Ochsner Lafayette for scholarships

Carey Lawson, LSU Eunice Foundation Executive Director; Nancy Broadhurst, Ochsner Lafayette...
Carey Lawson, LSU Eunice Foundation Executive Director; Nancy Broadhurst, Ochsner Lafayette General Foundation Executive Director; Dr. Nancee Sorenson, LSU Eunice Chancellor.(LSUE)
By LSUE
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EUNICE, La. (LSUE) - LSU Eunice continued its strong partnership with Ochsner Lafayette General by receiving a donation to LSUE Foundation on Tuesday from the Ochsner Lafayette General Foundation to Ochsner Lafayette General Heart of Nursing Scholarship Endowment.  The endowment funds two scholarships to LSUE students in the Associate of Science in Nursing RN Program.

Executive Director of the Ochsner Lafayette General Foundation, Nancy Broadhurst, was on campus to present the funds to LSUE Foundation Executive Director Carey Lawson as well as LSUE Chancellor Dr. Nancee Sorenson.  The funds were a gift the Ochsner Lafayette General Foundation received from Elder Outreach.

“We are so proud of our relationship with Ochsner Lafayette General and the pivotal role they have played in helping our LSUE students becoming ready for the workforce,” LSU Eunice Chancellor Nancee Sorenson said.  “We look forward to expanding our partnership to provide opportunities for our students and producing the next leaders of the medical field in Acadiana.”

These two scholarships are given to one student in the Eunice nursing cohort as well as one student in the Lafayette nursing cohort.

The LSU Eunice Foundation has secured more than $20,000 in matching funds from the Louisiana Board of Regents Support Fund for two-year Workforce Endowment Competitive awards.

The Heart of Nursing Scholarship Endowment was established in 2017.

