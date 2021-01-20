Official backs off push for $11 Louisiana minimum wage after Biden suggests $15 nationwide

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 an hour since 2009.

And Louisiana’s minimum wage still mirrors the federal amount.

Because of that, Caddo Commissioner Ken Epperson had proposed urging Louisiana lawmakers to push for an increase in the state’s minimum wage.

His proposal notes that neighboring Arkansas just raised its minimum wage to $11 an hour.

Arkansas is one of 20 states that raised their minimum wage with the dawn of the new year.

The state’s minimum wage of $8.50 an hour rose to $9.25 an hour Jan. 1, 2019, then to $10 an hour Jan. 1, 2020. Another $1-an-hour increase went into effect Jan. 1.

Epperson’s proposal also notes that about 58% of the residents of his parish and 51% of Louisiana families struggle to keep up with the cost of living.

So he wanted Louisiana’s minimum wage raised to $11 an hour to match the rate in Arkansas.

But now he says he will leave it up to the federal government since Biden wants the increase to $15 an hour at that level.

That, Epperson notes, is much better than the $11 an hour he was proposing.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.