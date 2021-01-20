Qualifying for state special election begins

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Day one of qualifying started on Wednesday, January 20, for the March 20 special elections for Louisiana’s 2nd and 5th District Congressional seats. For central Louisiana, the 5th District seat is vacant after Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow passed away from COVID-19 complications days before he was set to be sworn-in.

So far, here’s who has signed up for the 5th District seat, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State website:

Democrat Candy Christophe announced she will run again after she came in third place in the 2020 November primary.

On Wednesday, January 20, four other Republicans entered the election, including Chad Conerly, of Kentwood, Allen Guillory, of Lawtell, Horace Melton III, of Shreveport and Sancha Smith, of Opelousas.

Also, last week Letlow’s wife Julia Letlow announced she will run in his honor. According to the Advocate in Baton Rouge, she plans to file on Thursday. Wednesday morning on KSYL 970 Talk Back with the Matt and Jim Radio Show, Republican Lance Harris, who lost to Congressman-Elect Letlow in the runoff election, hinted that he may throw his hat in the special election.

“For this to happen a few days before he got sworn was just an unfortunate deal,” Harris said. “But it happened, and so life has to move on. Kind of brings back the reality that you better have your stuff together every morning when you get up. That you better…faith over fear and better make sure you’re ready to meet the Lord if he calls you.”

Harris was then asked if he would run.

“I haven’t made my intentions known yet,” Harris said.

He was met with the response, “You said that a while ago. What are your intentions?”

“You will find out when I make my intentions known,” Harris said.

Harris was asked again about having intentions.

“I have intentions,” Harris said. “I have an intention of getting up this morning, that’s what I told you.”

Harris was then asked again specifically about the 5th Congressional District seat.

“There are intentions and I will make my intentions known when I make them known,” Harris said.

The 2nd District seat is open after former Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond left to work for President Biden’s administration. That area includes New Orleans, running up the Mississippi River to Baton Rouge.

So far, Troy Carter and Karen Carter-Peterson have signed up. They’re both Democratic state senators from New Orleans. Also, Democrat Gary Chambers Jr. from Baton Rouge, Libertarian Mindy McConnell and Democrat Jenette Porter, both from New Orleans.

There are also several local municipal races and an April 24 runoff election is scheduled if needed. Qualifying sign up ends at 4:30 p.m. daily. For more information on the election visit the secretary of state website here.

