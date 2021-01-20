Advertisement

RPSO: Boyce man arrested for 500 counts of child porn

Mark Anthony Jones
Mark Anthony Jones(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Staff and RPSO
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - A Boyce man has been arrested after being accused of child pornography allegations, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 5, RPSO says they responded to a complaint in the Boyce area involving sexual conduct involving juveniles under the age of thirteen. They say their investigation led to Mark Anthony Jones, 66, being identified as a suspect.

RPSO says they searched Jones’ home and located electronic storage devices that were later found to contain suspected child porn.

On Jan. 15, RPSO took Jones into custody without incident and he was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to warrants for five hundred counts of pornography involving juveniles (victims under the age of thirteen) and one count of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Jones remains in custody at this time on a $60,000 bond.

Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood had this to say following the arrest:

“The safety of our children is paramount, and we will always be vigilant in our enforcement, especially where child predators are involved.”

