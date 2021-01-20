Students, staff take part in service project for NSU Food Pantry

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Students in Northwestern State University’s President’s Leadership Program and staff in the Office of the First Year Experience participated in a service project for the NSU Food Pantry on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They spent the morning organizing, stocking the shelves, and sanitizing so that the food pantry could open for the spring semester. Participants in the project included Kilee Pickett, Kat Haymon, Sha’Ron Brown, Chancy Daigle, Mariah Kado, Zoe Nelson, Mikalee Sawyer, Ashlynn LaCombe, Anna McMillon, Ebenezer Aggrey and Reatha Cox.

The NSU Food Pantry is located on the south side of Trisler Power Plant on NSU’s Central Avenue. The Food Pantry also stocks personal hygiene items, toiletries and cleaning supplies and is open to all NSU students and BPCC@NSU students.

The NSU Food Pantry was created five years ago as a class project by a group of social work students who recognized that some of their peers were struggling with food insecurity while stretching their money to cover other expenses.

Donations are always welcome. To obtain a list of needed items, donors should contact Cox at coxr@nsula.edu or Associate Professor of Social Work Denise Bailey at garlandd@nsula.edu. Monetary donations are also accepted through the NSU Foundation. Donors can visit www.northwesternstatealumni.com and support the NSU Food Pantry in the Make A Gift section and specifying the NSU Food Pantry.

