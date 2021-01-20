Time running out: Apply for LSUA ‘Mulder’ Scholarship

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For students gearing up for college, one local university is offering a full-ride scholarship.

The application is open now for what’s known as the Howard and Eloise Mulder Endowed Scholarship at LSUA, which is awarded to both an outstanding current student, as well as an entering freshman.

This means that students who may have put off college due to financial reasons during the pandemic may now have this as an option. The full-ride scholarship is the most prestigious scholarship given to students at the university.

But, you have to act fast. The application officially closes on Monday, February 1, and there is an essay component.

With everything going on in the world today, LSUA Associate Vice Chancellor Shelly Gill said now is the perfect time for students to start thinking about their future.

“This scholarship can provide families that relief from having to pay for college tuition during this time. It is a good student we’re looking for. We’re looking for a high school student with a 3.5 high school GPA. We know that a lot of students don’t test well, especially this year with everything going on, with the pandemics and the hurricanes, sometimes they don’t even have time to take the ACT.”

All that’s needed to apply is a 3.5 GPA and no ACT component is necessary.

Students who apply need to be admitted to the university no later than February 15, and must be available on March 13 for an all-day interview session.

For more information on the scholarship, you can visit here.

