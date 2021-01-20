Top AG official disciplined, loses $20K in pay

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A top-ranking member of the Louisiana Attorney General’s office has been disciplined for “inappropriate verbal conversations” and will be made to work for nearly one month without pay.

Patrick Magee, the head of the agency’s Criminal Division, was found to have used inappropriate language in the workplace including profanity, sexual slang and unprofessional comments about the appearance of coworkers, his disciplinary letter says.

“In addition, your management style includes outbursts, the use of profanity and frequent references to firing employees,” the Jan. 19, 2021 letter says.

As a result, Magee received a 38-day suspension without pay, equating to a fine of $20,559.52, the agency said Wednesday.

Magee, who makes $140,670 per year, was also ordered to take part in training courses to develop his “emotional intelligence, professionalism in the workplace, conflict management and leadership skills,” his disciplinary letter said.

Magee was a celebrated hire for the office when he was brought on by Attorney General Jeff Landry in 2018.

Magee, who is from the Lafayette area, was in a private law practice before being hired to the state position.

He and Landry first met while both were students at the Southern University Law School.

