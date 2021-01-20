Advertisement

WANTED: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking wanted individuals

Ladonta Deshannon Carter and Steven Nicholas King
Ladonta Deshannon Carter and Steven Nicholas King(SPSO)
By SPSO
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (SPSO) - The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking two wanted individuals.

Ladonta Deshannon Carter, 23, is wanted for FTA for child support (Sabine SO), probation violation (Sabine SO), two counts of aggravated battery (Many PD), aggravated assault with a firearm (Many PD) and two counts attempted second degree murder (Zwolle PD).

Steven Nicholas King, 36, is wanted in reference to a boat that was recently stolen on Toledo Bend Lake. The boat has since been recovered.

If you have any information about these individuals, please contact Crime Stoppers at 318-256-9241 or submit a tip through the Sabine Parish Sheriff App.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 SPSO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
Fatality confirmed after crop duster crash in Tensas Parish
Brittany Greene
Grant woman arrested for alleged sexual conduct between a teacher and student
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video
FILE: Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami...
REPORT: Where to find COVID-19 vaccines at local pharmacies

Latest News

Kickstart to Careers: EMT
Kickstart to Careers: EMT
Time running out: Apply for LSUA ‘Mulder’ Scholarship
Brittany Greene
Grant woman arrested for alleged sexual conduct between a teacher and student