WANTED: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office seeking wanted individuals

SABINE PARISH, La. (SPSO) - The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking two wanted individuals.

Ladonta Deshannon Carter, 23, is wanted for FTA for child support (Sabine SO), probation violation (Sabine SO), two counts of aggravated battery (Many PD), aggravated assault with a firearm (Many PD) and two counts attempted second degree murder (Zwolle PD).

Steven Nicholas King, 36, is wanted in reference to a boat that was recently stolen on Toledo Bend Lake. The boat has since been recovered.

If you have any information about these individuals, please contact Crime Stoppers at 318-256-9241 or submit a tip through the Sabine Parish Sheriff App.

