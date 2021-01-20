Will Lance Harris run for the 5th Congressional District?

(KALB) - State Rep. Lance Harris isn’t ruling out running for Congress again.

On KSYL, State Rep. Lance Harris said that he will make his intentions known on running for the 5th Congressional District in the special election. He lost to the late Luke Letlow in the November runoff.

Mr. Letlow recently passed away after a battle with COVID-19 just days before being sworn into office.

