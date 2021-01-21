COVID-19 forces LSU to adjust 2021 baseball schedule

Advertisement

By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 21, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team has already announced changes to its 2021 baseball season due to COVID-19 issues.

The Tigers were scheduled to host UC Riverside for a three-game series February 26-28 at Alex Box Stadium but COVID-19 concerns within the Highlander program will prohibit the team from traveling to Baton Rouge.

LSU will now host Youngstown State and Nicholls State that weekend.

  • Friday, Feb. 26: Youngstown State vs LSU at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 27: Youngstown State vs LSU at 2 p.m. and Nicholls State vs LSU at 6:30 p.m.

The Tigers will take the day off on Sunday, Feb. 28.

LSU was also originally scheduled to host the Nicholls State for a regular season game on Wednesday, March 3. The game has been moved to Tuesday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m.

