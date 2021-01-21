FEMA releases overview of process to install a trailer on private property.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA has released an overview of the application and installment process of having a FEMA trailer placed on private property.

First, after an applicant is referred for direct temporary Housing, FEMA will complete an initial pre-placement interview. If an applicant asks for direct temporary housing, FEMA will conduct a more detailed pre-placement interview to determine the most suitable option.

If the applicant requests a unit on private property, FEMA’s contractor will complete a site inspection by taking measurements, obtaining coordinates, ensuring utilities are available, identifying any work needed to prepare the site (such as debris removal), and securing a Right of Entry permit.

The applicant’s private-site inspection will then be reviewed to determine feasibility for unit placement. FEMA reviews the site inspection for compliance with all floodplain and environmental regulations and to make sure the site is large enough for the proposed housing unit. They will then also coordinate with the applicant to ensure the site is clear of debris.

If the applicant’s private site is feasible, FEMA will issue a work order to the contractor for site preparation and delivery and installation of the unit.

After the unit is installed, FEMA’s contractor will connect existing water and sewer/septic lines, install a temporary electric power pole and build/install stairs, ramps and any decking required.

The applicant will need to arrange for electric service for the trailer themselves. The housing units require separate electric meters, and, if multiple housing units are installed for a large household, each unit must have a different meter.

The property owner must secure the electrical utility hookup for their unit from their electrical provider. They will also then need to provide the new account number to their IA caseworker which will help in connecting electrical service more quickly.

Applicants will need to let their utility company know that the new service is for a FEMA unit. FEMA says delays in ordering the electrical hookup is THE single biggest delay encountered with private site installation.

FEMA and Entergy are working to expedite the electrical hookup process for applicants. A dedicated line for this process has been established at 866-557-4240.

After the electrical utility meters are installed, FEMA will inspect the unit to ensure it is clean, functional, and ready for occupancy.

Finally, the applicant will be licensed-in. FEMA meets with the applicant to review the terms of the agreement, complete the required documents, and provide the keys to the unit.

