Advertisement

Flaring violations at Louisiana-based plants leads to multi-million dollar settlement

Dow Louisiana Operations
Dow Louisiana Operations(Dow Louisiana Operations)
By WAFB
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dow Chemical Company and two subsidiaries, Performance Materials NA Inc. and Union Carbide Corporation, will pay millions to settle allegations that they polluted the air around petrochemical plants in Texas and Louisiana.

The allegations were raised jointly by the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ).

Those agencies allege industrial flares were improperly operated and monitored, leading to “excess” pollution. Certain chemicals identified by the agencies are linked to respiratory illnesses and cancers.

An announcement from the Justice Department says the companies will pay $294 million to reduce flaring at plants in Hahnville and Plaquemine in Louisiana, and Freeport and Orange in Texas.

LDEQ will also receive $675,000 from a $3 million civil penalty against Dow. Additionally, the company will be responsible for three state-approve “beneficial environmental projects.”

In a statement, LDEQ Secretary Chuck Carr Brown said, “every citizen of Louisiana will benefit.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Greene
Grant woman arrested for alleged sexual conduct between a teacher and student
Mark Anthony Jones
RPSO: Boyce man arrested for 500 counts of child porn
Money
Official backs off push for $11 Louisiana minimum wage after Biden suggests $15 nationwide
President Joe Biden signs multiple executive actions.
Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden revokes permit
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

FEMA releases overview of process to install a trailer on private property.
FEMA releases overview of process to install a trailer on private property
(AP)
LSU astronomer and NASA missions unmask cosmic eruptions in nearby galaxies
Sci-Port
Sci-Port Discovery Center to house headquarters for the Louisiana La STEM Region 7 Innovation Center
Sandra McQuain
Sandra McQuain