Julia Letlow, Ph.D., qualifies as candidate for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District

Julia Letlow
Julia Letlow(Campaign Handout)
By Julia Letlow campaign
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (Julia Letlow campaign) - Julia Letlow, Ph.D., qualified on Thursday as a candidate for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District.

Letlow, a native of Monroe, is running for the same seat that her late husband Congressman-elect Luke Letlow successfully won last December. 

“Now, it’s time for me to share with you more of who I am and what I stand for. In my career in higher education, I’ve had time to refine a vision for our district. One where we can work together to uplift our communities out of poverty through jobs and opportunity. Where the best natural resources and the best people attract businesses to create more jobs right here at home.

”Where our children aren’t forced out of state for opportunity, and instead grow their careers, build their families and pass on their legacies from generation to generation right here. Where everyone has access to broadband so that people can work and children can learn. 

“Today, I pick up the torch and start this journey to share with you my vision and qualifications, but most importantly I want to earn your trust, your prayers and your vote. I’m so thankful Luke paved the way for the 5th district, and I intend to continue the mission he started, to deliver real results for the people and the communities I love so much,’' said Julia Letlow.

Copyright 2021 Julia Letlow campaign. All rights reserved.

