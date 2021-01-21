LSU softball announces 2021 schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU softball team has released its 2021 schedule on Thursday, Jan. 21.

The Tigers will start their season on Thursday, Feb. 11 with the Tiger Classic, playing host to Duke, Kansas, Central Arkansas, and McNeese.

LSU will start SEC play on the road traveling to Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, March 12 for a weekend matchup.

The 2021 SEC Softball Tournament is set for May 12-15 at Rhoads Stadium on the campus of Alabama.

