LSUA, local officials cut ribbon on new small business development center in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Business owners now have a place to turn to for help in Central Louisiana.

LSUA officially held a ribbon-cutting for the brand new small business development center in downtown Alexandria on Thursday afternoon.

LSUA College of Business has partnered with the Louisiana Small Business Development Center and the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce to establish the new development center.

The development center officially opened its doors earlier this month and cut the ribbon on the new facility Thursday morning.

SBDC Business Consultant Evelyn Jones is on hand, ready to answer any questions you have, whether it’s related to an existing small business, or a start-up.

The development center is open and able to offer technical assistance to businesses, and match them up with the right type of assistance.

Local officials say having this kind of resource in Alexandria is huge.

“What I find with small business owners, they have the answer but they’re so busy in the weeds dealing with all the changes that they don’t get a chance to step back and say hey, this is where I need to do this differently, this is where my operations need to change. So, having this center here will make an impact to help businesses continue to survive in this pandemic, but also to thrive as they grow.”

“This is going to be a very integral part of the College of Business over at LSUA. The small business development center basically fits our mission and that mission is to create value here in the region, and it’s also to be a catalyst for economic development.”

You can call the SBDC directly at 318-545-5077 .

LSUA is also working on a number of additional initiatives, including a partnership with the City of Alexandria.

All assistance offered by the small business development center is free of charge.

