Many’s ‘Cadillac’ Rhone decommits from ULM; Heads to Northwestern State

Many Tiger athlete Zequarrius ‘Cadillac’ Rhone committed to the ULM Warhawks on Monday.(Source: Twittet)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After committing to the University of Louisiana at Monroe in late July, Many High senior quarterback, Zequarrius ‘Cadillac’ Rhone, has flipped his decision and will attend Northwestern State University in the Fall of 2021.

“ULM just changed their coaching staff, and I felt that the NSU coaches wanted me more,” senior quarterback Zequarrius Rhone said. “Having a relationship with my coaches is important to me, so I made the decision that was the best for me.”

The six-foot-two-inch athlete had ten offers including one from Princeton.

Rhone played a key role in the Tigers’ historic State Championship run defeating kinder.

“I’m so glad that I’ll be able to stay home and still watch Coach Curtis and the younger guys compete,” Rhone said.

