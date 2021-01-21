Montgomery’s Auge signs to play college football at Sterling College

MONTGOMERY, La. (KALB) - For months, Montgomery High School senior running back Mikel Auge has been utilizing his social media platforms to get recognized by college coaches. Now, it’s paid off.

The five foot ten running back will continue his football career at Sterling College.

“During the summer and in the offseason, I didn’t have much time to hang out with my friends,” Auge said. “ I knew I wanted to go somewhere and be something, and now it feels like all my hard work and dedication paid off.”

The senior running back finished the 2020 season with 119 carries for 773 yards and seven touchdowns. Auge also played receiver and lit up the Tigers’ defense at defensive back where he collected 140 tackles and eight interceptions.

“They’re about to get a hard-working person,” Auge said. “I’m always going to keep going no matter how hard it gets or how tired I am in the morning. I’m going to get up and get my classes and get my weight lifting all done and just try to be better from high school going into college.”

