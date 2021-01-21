Advertisement

NYU student makes website where you can put Bernie Sanders in his mittens at any address

Bernie Sanders paid a visit to KSLA Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
Bernie Sanders paid a visit to KSLA Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
By KSLA
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The internet moves fast.

After Sen. Bernie Sanders was seen on Inauguration Day bundled up and wearing knitted mittens, it didn’t take someone long to turn it into pure internet gold. Nick Sawhney, who is currently working on his master’s degree at NYU, created a site where you can put in an address and BOOM, Bernie Sanders appears!

Try it out! All you have to do is click here and put in your address. Poor Bernie... he looks so cold.

