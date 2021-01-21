Pineville Elementary School students could be future newscasters

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Local elementary school students have taken their usual morning announcements and brought them to life.

Students at Pineville Elementary School decided they wanted to make morning announcements more fun and visual. So, after talking with their principal, they formed their very own morning newscast. Their news team consists of basically everything you’d find at a real news station: news anchors, producers, camera operators, and more.

Together, the team uses a phone, tripod and laptop to stream their morning newscast live on Google Meets each day for the whole school to watch.

Pineville Elementary Principal Dr. Erin Stokes says that students participating in the news team is more than just a fun way to deliver daily announcements.

“This is one step for them to learn how to speak to the public. To learn what to do when something goes wrong and recover from that,” said Stokes.

The school only has students up to the sixth grade. With a lot of the students on the news team being in the sixth grade, they’re teaching younger students to take their places on the team when they move on to junior high.

Some of these students may be future news anchors and reporters, but for now, they’re just enjoying the time they get to spend being a part of the school news team.

