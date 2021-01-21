Pres. Biden to extend foreclosure, eviction bans

(CNN) - President Joe Biden wants to extend bans on evictions and foreclosures for Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden will call on several federal departments and agencies, asking them to take steps to extend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s federal moratorium on eviction for non-payment of rent until at least the end of March.

It will be one of his first executive acts and a signal from the incoming administration that immediate action is needed in order to stabilize housing for the estimated 25 million renters and homeowners at risk of losing their homes.

The CDC’s order first went into effect in September and the latest stimulus bill extended the protection until January 31.

While Biden’s action will provide some immediate protections, administration officials say it’s not enough.

Biden is also asking Congress to approve a COVID-19 relief bill that would provide 35 billion dollars in rent, utilities and homelessness relief.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.