Advertisement

Pres. Biden to extend foreclosure, eviction bans

(WNDU)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden wants to extend bans on evictions and foreclosures for Americans affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden will call on several federal departments and agencies, asking them to take steps to extend the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s federal moratorium on eviction for non-payment of rent until at least the end of March.

It will be one of his first executive acts and a signal from the incoming administration that immediate action is needed in order to stabilize housing for the estimated 25 million renters and homeowners at risk of losing their homes.

The CDC’s order first went into effect in September and the latest stimulus bill extended the protection until January 31.

While Biden’s action will provide some immediate protections, administration officials say it’s not enough.

Biden is also asking Congress to approve a COVID-19 relief bill that would provide 35 billion dollars in rent, utilities and homelessness relief.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Greene
Grant woman arrested for alleged sexual conduct between a teacher and student
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
Fatality confirmed after crop duster crash in Tensas Parish
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video
FILE: Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami...
REPORT: Where to find COVID-19 vaccines at local pharmacies

Latest News

Members of the Proud Boys, including organizer Joe Biggs, third from right, march across the...
Proud Boy organizer arrested in Florida over riot at Capitol
Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president on Wednesday.
Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics
Three National Guard members on a routine training flight have been killed in a helicopter...
Military helicopter crash kills 3 in training exercise in NY
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises