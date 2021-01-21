Advertisement

Revenue at Trump hotels, resorts hit hard by pandemic

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air...
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is returning to a family business ravaged by pandemic shutdowns and restrictions, with revenue plunging more than 40 percent at his Doral golf property, his Washington hotel and both his Scottish resorts.

Trump’s financial disclosure released as he left office this week was just the latest bad news for his financial empire after banks, real estate brokerages and golf organizations announced they were cutting ties with his company following the storming of the Capitol this month by his political supporters.

The disclosure showed sizable debt facing the company of more than $300 million, much of it coming due in the next four years and a major bright spot: Revenue at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, his new post-presidency home, rose by a few million dollars.

Eric Trump, who with Donald Trump Jr. has run the Trump Organization the past four years, told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday that the disclosure doesn’t tell the whole story, calling the debt “negligible” and the outlook for the company bright, especially at its golf resorts and courses.

“The golf business has never been stronger. We took in hundreds and hundreds of new members,” he said, adding that profits were in the “tens of millions.”

Hinting at possible new ventures in the post-presidency era, Eric Trump raised the prospect of a flurry of new licensing deals in which the Trump name is put on a product or building for a fee, a business that has generated tens of millions for the company in the past.

“The opportunities are endless,” he said, declining to offer any details.

The disclosure report filed each year with federal ethics officials shows only revenue figures, not profits, but the hit to Trump’s business appeared widespread.

The National Doral Golf Club outside of Miami, his biggest money maker among the family’s golf properties, took in $44.2 million in revenue, a drop of $33 million from 2019. The Trump International Hotel in Washington, once buzzing with lobbyists and diplomats before operations were cut back last year, generated just $15.1 million in revenue, down more than 60 percent from the year before.

The Turnberry club in Scotland took in less than $10 million, down more than 60 percent. Revenue at the family’s golf club in Aberdeen also dropped by roughly the same proportion.

The Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s club in Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump arrived Wednesday, saw revenue rose 10 percent to $24.2 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Greene
Grant woman arrested for alleged sexual conduct between a teacher and student
Mark Anthony Jones
RPSO: Boyce man arrested for 500 counts of child porn
Money
Official backs off push for $11 Louisiana minimum wage after Biden suggests $15 nationwide
President Joe Biden signs multiple executive actions.
Keystone XL pipeline halted as Biden revokes permit
La. Senators will be next to voice opinions on impeachment
La. senators react to inauguration of President Joe Biden

Latest News

FILE - This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Eli Lilly corporate headquarters in Indianapolis.
Eli Lilly: Drug can prevent COVID-19 illness in nursing homes
(AP)
LSU astronomer and NASA missions unmask cosmic eruptions in nearby galaxies
In this Friday, April 24, 2020 file photo, activists place thousands of protest placards in...
World leaders cheers US return to climate fight under Biden
This package/segment contains third party material. Unless otherwise noted, this material may...
Bernie’s inauguration mittens: Woman who made them speaks