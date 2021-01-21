Sci-Port Discovery Center to house headquarters for the Louisiana La STEM Region 7 Innovation Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Sci-Port Discovery Center In Shreveport has been awarded one of the nine regional STEM centers by the Louisiana Board of Regents as part of the LaSTEM Regional STEM Network.

LaSTEM, or the Louisiana Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Advisory Council, “is tasked to coordinate and oversee the creation, delivery, and promotion of STEM education programs, to increase student interest and achievement in the fields of STEM, to ensure the alignment of education, economic development, industry, and workforce needs, and to increase the number of women who graduate from a post-secondary institution with a STEM degree or credential,” according to the council’s website.

Sci-Port will house the headquarters for the Region 7 Innovation Center. Region 7 will encompass ten parishes in Northwest Louisiana: Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Claiborne, Lincoln, Bienville, Red River, DeSoto, Sabine, and Natchitoches.

In a new release, Sci-Port announced their goals for the new STEM Network Center and the Network Director:

Goal 1: Build strong foundations for STEM literacy by ensuring that every American has the opportunity to master basic STEM concepts and to become digitally literate.

Goal 2: Increase diversity, equity, and inclusion in STEM and provide all Americans with lifelong access to high-quality STEM education, especially those historically underserved and underrepresented in STEM fields and employment.

Goal 3: Prepare the STEM Workforce for the Future—both college-educated STEM practitioners and those working in skilled trades that do not require a four-year degree—by creating authentic learning experiences that encourage and prepare learners to pursue STEM careers.

Sci-Port says they are currently accepting applications for the Regional STEM Director position at www.sci-port.org. The goal is to have the position filled by February 5, 2021.

