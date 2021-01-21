Soccer selected third in Southland Conference preseason poll

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU Sports Information) — The Southland Conference released its preseason poll Thursday. Northwestern State was tabbed third behind preseason-favorite Lamar and Abilene Christian.

The Lady Demons collected 201 points and one first-place vote. The Cardinals garnered 239 points and 20 first-place votes, while the Wildcats reeled in 214 points and three first-place votes.

NSU is coming off a 13-8-1 season. The Lady Demons rounded into form during conference play, posting an 8-2-1 record. They won six of their final seven contests with the only loss occurring in the Southland Conference Tournament championship game against Lamar.

The Lady Demons welcome back their top three goal-scorers and three key defensemen that were recognized on the preseason All-Conference team.

Along with claiming the conference tournament crown, Lamar also won last-season’s regular-season title with a 10-1 conference mark. Abilene Christian tied with NSU for second.

NSU begins the 2021 spring season with a non-conference affair at Louisiana Tech on Feb. 3. After a non-conference game at Louisiana-Monroe on Feb. 6, the Lady Demons open conference play at Sam Houston on Feb. 12. Northwestern State welcomes Nicholls in its first league home game of the season on Feb. 26.

2021 Southland Conference Spring Women’s Soccer Preseason Poll

Lamar (20) 239 Abilene Christian (3) 214 Northwestern State (1) 201 McNeese 153 Incarnate Word 152 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 142 Central Arkansas 128 Stephen F. Austin 103 Sam Houston 97 Houston Baptist 67 Southeastern Louisiana 66 Nicholls 22

