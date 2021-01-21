Advertisement

Soccer selected third in Southland Conference preseason poll

The Northwestern State women's soccer team was selected third in the Southland Conference preseason poll.(Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
By John Denega
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU Sports Information) — The Southland Conference released its preseason poll Thursday. Northwestern State was tabbed third behind preseason-favorite Lamar and Abilene Christian.

The Lady Demons collected 201 points and one first-place vote. The Cardinals garnered 239 points and 20 first-place votes, while the Wildcats reeled in 214 points and three first-place votes.

NSU is coming off a 13-8-1 season. The Lady Demons rounded into form during conference play, posting an 8-2-1 record. They won six of their final seven contests with the only loss occurring in the Southland Conference Tournament championship game against Lamar.

The Lady Demons welcome back their top three goal-scorers and three key defensemen that were recognized on the preseason All-Conference team.

Along with claiming the conference tournament crown, Lamar also won last-season’s regular-season title with a 10-1 conference mark. Abilene Christian tied with NSU for second.

NSU begins the 2021 spring season with a non-conference affair at Louisiana Tech on Feb. 3. After a non-conference game at Louisiana-Monroe on Feb. 6, the Lady Demons open conference play at Sam Houston on Feb. 12. Northwestern State welcomes Nicholls in its first league home game of the season on Feb. 26.

2021 Southland Conference Spring Women’s Soccer Preseason Poll

  1. Lamar (20)                                239
  2. Abilene Christian (3)                 214
  3. Northwestern State (1)           201
  4. McNeese                                  153
  5. Incarnate Word                         152
  6. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi       142
  7. Central Arkansas                      128
  8. Stephen F. Austin                      103
  9. Sam Houston                              97
  10. Houston Baptist                          67
  11. Southeastern Louisiana              66
  12. Nicholls                                       22

