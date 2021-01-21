Advertisement

Tackett Curtis selected as LSWA All-First Team and Defensive Player of the Year

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANY, La. (KALB) - After finishing the season dominating in the secondary, Many sophomore defensive back Tackett Curtis continues to rack up on honors.

Curtis was selected as the Louisiana Sports Writer’s Association’s First-Team All-State defensive back and defensive player of the year.

The 6-2, 185-pound sophomore leads the team in tackles, finishing with 92 in 2020 and four interceptions.

Curtis is the second since 2009 to receive this honor.

