Tackett Curtis selected as LSWA All-First Team and Defensive Player of the Year

MANY, La. (KALB) - After finishing the season dominating in the secondary, Many sophomore defensive back Tackett Curtis continues to rack up on honors.

Curtis was selected as the Louisiana Sports Writer’s Association’s First-Team All-State defensive back and defensive player of the year.

The 6-2, 185-pound sophomore leads the team in tackles, finishing with 92 in 2020 and four interceptions.

Curtis is the second since 2009 to receive this honor.

