What’s next? Cenla restaurant concerned for future, but hopeful with Biden administration

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As Joe Biden inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States, everyday Americans and business owners are wondering what’s next.

“I have a lot of hope that these guys will do what they said they are going to do,” said Lee Gwinn, owner of Spirits Food and Friends restaurant in Alexandria.

It’s not every day you see politics on TV screens in the bar section of a restaurant, but that was the scene at Spirits on Wednesday. The inauguration of Joe Biden dawned every screen at the restaurant, as customers trickled in for a bite to eat. Socially distanced tables, masks for employees - just a long, stressful year for Gwinn. His restaurant, like all others across Louisiana, is still stuck at 50 percent capacity.

“So almost a year later we are still running under mandates where our capacity is limited,” said Gwinn.

Some businesses are finding ways to bounce back, but for Gwinn’s restaurant, it’s a lot harder.

“If you were a dine-in restaurant, you struggled throughout the pandemic and continue to struggle,” said Gwinn.

And that’s why just this time, there are no games on the screens.

“We are encouraging everyone to do the right thing. Continue to wear masks, continue to wash your hands, continue to social distance and please get vaccinated as soon as they are made available,” said Gwinn.

And just like a game that would usually be on - they’re watching with uncertainty, but also a lot of hope.

“I hope that the promises they made in the campaign will be true and that vaccinations will be available rapidly and widespread so the American public can get vaccinated and we can move on from the covid-19 pandemic,” said Gwinn.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.