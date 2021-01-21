What’s the future of the Weiss & Goldring building in downtown Alexandria?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Weiss & Goldring building has been in downtown Alexandria for over 100 years, and for decades was the home of the Weiss & Goldring clothing store. It’s been nearly 30 years since the store closed down in 1992 and retail has yet to be brought back to that location.

The Silver family owned the building before closing that location down nearly 30 years ago. In 2000, they sold the building to Teddy Price who was supposed to use it for office space.

In 2017, Price donated the building to the City of Alexandria. Former Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy wanted to use the Weiss & Goldring building to expand economic development in the downtown area and made requests for a proposal to redevelop the building.

Current Mayor Jeff Hall made the same requests in 2019, but after receiving several developer interests, Mayor Hall said that the City of Alexandria is once again seeking more requests for a proposal.

“That building is a significant asset downtown and we need to get it back to productive use,” said Mayor Hall.

Ted Silver is the current owner of the Weiss & Goldring shop on Masonic Dr. and used to own the downtown location. Silver says he would like to see the building get revamped as the City of Alexandria continues to add attractions in the downtown area like museums and performing arts centers.

Silver said, “I think it’s a beautiful building and a great location. I’d love to see it stay intact and remodeled as opposed to torn down and remade but it just depends on the current investor.”

The city says they hope to turn the building into a multi-use facility that could provide housing, a grocery space or serve an educational purpose.

Jay Sharplin, a hotel manager in Alexandria, says fixing up the downtown location would positively affect the surrounding businesses.

“You have to get people downtown and when locals come, that will draw people from the outside and vice versa. It feeds off of each other. The building is kind of a keystone to the downtown area right now,” said Sharplin.

The plans are to receive the requests for a proposal over the next six months, and then the City of Alexandria will decide on the future of the building.

