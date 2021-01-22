APD asking public’s help in finding missing person

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are asking for public assistance to locate Olanda K. Jones, 38, who is described as being 5′11″ and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

He was last seen on Christmas day driving a dark blue Ford Crown Victoria.

If you have any information or know the location of this person, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.