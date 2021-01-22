Advertisement

APD asking public’s help in finding missing person

Olanda K. Jones
Olanda K. Jones(APD)
By APD
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are asking for public assistance to locate Olanda K. Jones, 38, who is described as being 5′11″ and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

He was last seen on Christmas day driving a dark blue Ford Crown Victoria.

If you have any information or know the location of this person, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. In...
Biden halts oil and gas leases, permits on US land and water
Brittany Greene
Grant woman arrested for alleged sexual conduct between a teacher and student
President Biden signs first executive order in the White House.
How will President Biden’s COVID-19 executive orders affect Central Louisiana?
FILE: Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks Monday, May 11, 2020, at his media briefing on the state's...
WATCH: Gov. Edwards’ news conference on state’s COVID-19 response
Leebos gas station is in Pineville, Louisiana.
Gas tax proposal could raise gas prices

Latest News

Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 of cardiac arrest at...
Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian dies at 83
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
FILE: Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami...
REPORT: Where to find COVID-19 vaccines at local pharmacies
Allison Dean
MSW program seeks to fill need in Cenla for graduate level social workers