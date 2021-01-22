Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on state’s COVID-19 response at 11 a.m. Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference Friday, Jan. 22 on the state’s response to continued rising COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

The address will come two days after Gov. Edwards attended the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington D.C.

Gov. Edwards will likely discuss how he plans to work with the Biden administration on efforts to reduce the spread of the disease and ramp up the state’s distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Thursday, Jan. 21, only 40,863 people had completed a vaccine series, meaning they had received both recommended doses of the COVID-19 manufactured by either Pfizer or Moderna, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

LDH officials say 301,316 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide so far.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have been declining steadily in the last week. On Jan. 15, there were 2,021 COVID-19 patients in Louisiana’s hospitals. That number was down to 1,800 on Thursday.

LDH reported 3,856 new cases of COVID-19 and 59 new COVID-19 related deaths Thursday.

Gov. Edwards is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. Friday. A live stream of the governor’s address will be available in this story and live on WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, WVUE-TV in New Orleans, KALB-TV in Alexandria, KNOE-TV in Monroe, KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, and KSLA in Shreveport.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.