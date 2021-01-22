Gwendolyn Ferrell named LSU Law Director of Career Services

(LSU Law) - Gwendolyn Ferrell has been named LSU Law Director of Career Services, effective Feb. 1. She has been serving in the position as interim director since September 2019 and has been with the Office of Career Services at the Paul M. Hebert Law Center since 1999.

“Gwen has been a tremendous advocate for our students for more than 20 years and she has done an exemplary job as interim director over the past 16 months,” said LSU Law Interim Dean Lee Ann Lockridge. “I am thrilled that she will be serving in this critically important role on a permanent basis, and I am confident that she will continue to be a great leader in our Office of Career Services.”

Ferrell joined the Office of Career Services in October 1999 as Assistant Director of Career Counseling, with her work focused on individual student counseling and student-centered programming. In 2004, she was promoted to Associate Director of Career Services and took on additional responsibilities, including the management of diversity recruitment programs and shared departmental supervision.

“Nothing is more important to me than the success of our students at LSU Law, and doing everything I can to assist and support them in their professional development as they make the transition from law students to legal professionals,” said Ferrell. “I am extremely honored and humbled to continue serving as Director of Career Services, and I thank Dean Lockridge for placing her confidence in me to fulfill this role.”

Since 1999, Ferrell has been an active member of the National Association for Law Placement, which is comprised of more than 2,500 legal career professionals from both schools and firms who advise law students, lawyers, law offices and law schools in North America and beyond. She has served in multiple leadership positions in NALP, has presented at several conferences hosted by the association, and since 2019 has served on the NALP Board of Directors. She has also been actively involved with the Sunbelt Diversity Recruitment Program, the Southeastern Minority Job Fair, and Louisiana State Bar Association Minority Job Fair.

Prior to joining LSU Law, Ferrell served in administrative human resource roles with Lafayette General Medical Center, and in recruitment and academic and career counseling roles with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

The LSU Law Office of Career Services provides a wide variety of career planning and job search resources to help students and alumni find employment during law school and after graduation. Along with helping students define career objectives and identify employment opportunities based on their individual experiences, interests, values, skills and geographic preferences, the office facilitates on-campus interviews and sponsors a host of career-related programs throughout the year.

In every year over the past decade, more than 90% of students in LSU Law’s graduating classes have found employment within 10 months of graduation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LSU Law. All rights reserved.