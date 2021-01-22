Advertisement

“I miss them.” Alexandria bakery and mission still serving up king cakes, misses serving others

By Steven Maxwell
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Mardi Gras is supposed to be Louisiana’s most wonderful time of the year. With king cakes, it’s definitely the sweetest. For sister Linda Norsworthy, she agrees, but this time of year is usually busier for her. But, like the rest of the world, not as much this year.

“It’s been difficult. I can tell you I am tired of the mask,” she said.

Sister Norsworthy bakes the king cakes at OLS Cookie Jar in Alexandria. They’re known for their amazing sweets and providing a much-needed service to the area.

“We have adults with mental disabilities that normally work in here with us,” said Norsworthy. “Mainly for them to have work experience and they love the interaction with the people.”

However, for this year’s Mardi Gras, she is baking alone.

“Because of everything they are staying home, they are not working in here but as soon as COVID and all that gets better, they will be back in here,” said Norsworthy.

She usually has a whole crew joining in on the work, but knowing they have to stay home this time around has been tough.

“It has been hard. They don’t quite understand everything but they are handling it pretty well.”

For Sister Norsworthy, they’re the spirit of her holiday.

“It has been difficult not having the clients here because that’s what makes this place. If it wasn’t for them then I don’t know. I really miss having them in here because they bring life to this place.”

So just like everyone else, she’s waiting. Hopefully, next year will be that much sweeter.

You can find them on Facebook. They have your traditional flavors, but also some amazing, unique ones like cherry bourbon and Nutella.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

