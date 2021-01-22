Advertisement

Latest Louisiana COVID-19 emergency elections plan approved

FILE: Voting at the polls
FILE: Voting at the polls(WAFB)
By MELINDA DESLATTE
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana will continue to use an expanded version of absentee-by-mail voting for the upcoming spring elections that will fill two U.S. House seats.

The coronavirus emergency plan won bipartisan approval from lawmakers in a vote released Thursday. Gov. John Bel Edwards already had announced his support of the plan submitted by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin. Ballots submitted by lawmakers and released by each chamber showed 80 of 105 House members agreed to the proposal, along with 35 of 39 senators.

Voters for the March 20 and April 24 elections will have five coronavirus-related reasons to request an absentee ballot rather than vote in person.

