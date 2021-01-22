Advertisement

Pelicans get off to hot start but suffer 129-118 loss to Jazz

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams (12) defends against Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell...
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams (12) defends against Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 22, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY (WAFB) - The Pelicans led by as many as 16 points in the first half before dropping their second-straight game to the Jazz on Thursday, Jan. 21.

New Orleans (5-9) went down 129-118 to Utah (11-4). The Pels have now dropped seven of eight games.

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 27 points. He also had three rebounds and two assists. Brandon Ingram added 23 points. Lonzo Ball chipped in 14 points and five assists. Steven Adams tied a career-high 16 rebounds. He also scored eight points.

GAME STATS

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 36 points. He was 11-of-19 from the field and 6-of-8 on 3-pointers. He also had seven rebounds and five assists.

New Orleans made eight 3-pointers in the first quarter and was able to only hit three more the rest of the game. Utah made 17 shots from beyond the arc. The Jazz had eight blocks.

The Pelicans were up 69-62 with 2:46 to go in the second quarter but the Jazz went on an 8-0 run to take a 70-69 lead at halftime. Later, New Orleans was up 78-75 with 8:55 remaining in the third quarter. Utah then went on a 21-2 run in 5:15 to take the 96-80 lead.

With 2:23 left in the third quarter, Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy was hit with his second technical foul and ejected after arguing with an official about a call on what player touched a ball last. According to ESPN Stats Info, it was only the second time in his career as a head coach that Van Gundy has been ejected.

The Pelicans pulled within six points, 100-94, with 11:34 to go in the game but could get no closer. New Orleans shot 49% from the field. Utah made 50% of its shots.

The Pelicans will next head to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-10) on Saturday, Jan. 23. at 7 p.m.

