Turner continues to be a student of the game, setting the standard in Menard basketball

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Menard’s Daylen Turner is in his first year as a full-time starter, and now he’s seeing his last two years of hard work come to life.

“I used to not want to take shots, but now I’m trying to score the ball and do everything to help my team succeed,” Turner said.

Week in and week out, Turner puts in hours to become a student of the game.

“I watch basketball every day,” Turner said. “If I see a set or a play on tv, I always ask my coaches to try to draw that play up to try new things.”

That dedication over time has translated onto the floor. Turner has scored 257 points and grabbed 37 steals in just 20 games.

Some like to argue that he’s one of the best two-way players in Central Louisiana.

“Something that separates him from the other guards is he wants to compete, and his ability to play both sides of the ball,” head coach Brian Terwilliger said. “If he’s not hitting shots and can’t score for us one night, I can be sure that he’ll get on the other side of the ball and defend.”

His performance on the court has been important. However, Turner’s ability to lead is what makes him stand out.

“He understands that our team is a bit younger this year, so I have had conversations with him about playing hard and giving 110 percent,” Terwilliger said. “He’s done a really good job accepting the leadership role.”

For that, he’s this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.