ASH’s Dylan Dauzart commits to McNeese

ASH Trojan senior offensive lineman Dylan Dauzart announced his commitment to the McNeese State...
ASH Trojan senior offensive lineman Dylan Dauzart announced his commitment to the McNeese State Cowboys on Saturday, January 23.(Source: KALB)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - ASH Trojan senior offensive lineman Dylan Dauzart announced his commitment to the McNeese State Cowboys on Saturday, January 23.

Dauzart had originally committed to the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

The six-foot-three, 285 pound tackle had 12 college offers including from Louisiana College.

This commitment comes one month after the Trojans played in its’ first state championship game in school history.

