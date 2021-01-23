Balanced scoring effort leads Generals to win against Southwestern Adventist

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA Sports Information) - Five players reached double figures as the LSUA Men’s Basketball team cruised to a 95-54 win against Southwestern Adventist on Friday afternoon at The Fort.

It was the first game in 12 days for the team as it had to reschedule two contests against Jarvis Christian due to COVID. It is also the second of nine consecutive scheduled home contests for LSUA.

“It was good to get back on the court after the 12-day break between games,” LSUA Men’s Basketball Coach Larry Cordaro said. “It’s good to be able to win again. It wasn’t the second half that we were looking for, though, so we’ll need to clean that up if we want to go far in the season.

“Overall, though, I was pleased. Mostly everybody got in and got to play, so that was great to see.”

The Generals (10-2) received 17 points each from freshmen Rodney Munson and Jakemin Abney to lead the way in the scoring department.

It was an efficient day for the duo, combining to shoot 15-of-23 from the field to score those 34 points.

“When you’re out there, you can’t force anything,” Munson said. “You just have to let the game come to you. When you play with teammates like this, they’ll find me when I’m open.”

The win marks the ninth consecutive win for LSUA, having not suffered a defeat in more than two months.

SWAU led 8-7 after a triple by Marcus Dyer, forcing the Generals to call a timeout. Following the timeout, Abney went on a run by himself, scoring the next seven to force SWAU to burn a timeout. Those were seven of Abney’s nine first-half points.

LSUA embarked on an extended 33-8 run to take control of the game following the brief SWAU advantage.

Its largest lead of the first half was 31 after a triple by Devonte Snow, who had eight of his 12 points in the opening 20 minutes, with 52 seconds to play in the half.

The Generals finished the opening period by hitting on four of five shots, all from 3-point territory. Snow buried the final two, as six different Generals hit triples in the first half, and they hit 10 as a team in 17 attempts.

LSUA shot the lights out overall from the field in the first half, shooting 21-of-31 for 67.7 percent.

Sophomore Nashaun Ellis had a strong first half, leading his team in four of the five main categories. For the game, he stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, and four steals.

In the second half, LSUA coasted to victory, never leading by more than 43 and the lead never fell below 29. Junior Casey Smith dropped in seven of his 10 in the final 20 minutes. It’s his first double-figure scoring output since scoring 10 on Dec. 2 against UNT-Dallas.

No player attempted more than 12 shots for LSUA and all 12 players who saw the floor attempted a shot. Ten Generals scored in the game. Hunter Strickland, who saw more than 12 minutes of action, scored six points, including four in the first half, on 3-of-4 shooting, and grabbed three rebounds.

Traboias Fletcher also found the scoring column, dropping in four points.

Jaewon Williams scored two points, but he cleaned up on the glass with 13 rebounds, the most a Generals player has grabbed this season.

“I give my teammates credit,” Williams said. Our defense forced them into tough shots and they missed them and I was able to be in the right position for the boards.”

LSUA’s defense was leading the charge, forcing 28 SWAU turnovers, leading to 28 Generals points. LSUA allowed just 32.3 percent shooting.

Two players finished in double figures for SWAU, led by Marcus Dyer’s 13, but the Generals’ defense forced him to take 14 shots to score those 13.

LSUA returns to the court on Monday evening as conference play begins, as it plays host to the University of the Southwest, at 7 p.m., following the conclusion of the women’s game.

