Lady Vikings hang 88 points in win over Rapides

MANSURA, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Charter Lady Vikings continue to dominate against their opponents, and the Rapides Lady Mustangs were just another on their list.

Avoyelles Charter defended their home court winning 88-40.

“This was about as much of a team win as we could ever have,” head coach Daniel Greenhouse said. “Our young girls at the end of that game stepped up and showed me that I have a bright future here.”

The Lady Vikings picked up 24 points off turnovers in the first half and led at halftime, 39-23.

Peyton Hines finished the night with 20 points, and junior Ava Roy followed behind her with 12.

Avoyelles improves their record to 17-5.

