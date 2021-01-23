Advertisement

Lance Harris’ decision on congressional run

Source: State Representative Lance Harris
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Representative Lance Harris released a video on Friday, Jan. 22, explaining his decision not to run for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional seat.

This decision follows the passing of Luke Letlow due to COVID-19 complications, who won the seat in November’s runoff election.

The special election for Louisiana’s 2nd and 5th District Congressional seats is set for March 20. Day one of qualifying started on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

