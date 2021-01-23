New movie set to be shot in Vernon Parish

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Vernon Parish will appear on the big screen in a movie shot by Sony Pictures.

Adam Driver will star in the movie called “65,” which will be shot near the Kisatchie National Forest.

During a press conference Friday afternoon, representatives with Sony talked about the economic impact the film will have on Vernon Parish.

“We did just under 3,000 hotel room nights,” David Thornsberry, the site manager from Sony, said. “So, if you times that by an average of a hotel room [about] $125 a night, you can see the positive economic impact.”

“It’s the equivalent of basically selling out every hotel in the area for eight years,” Jeanmarie Murphy, a public relations representative from Sony, said. “And we brought that economic impact into this area in just three [to] four weeks.”

Murphy predicts the movie will premier sometime in 2022.

