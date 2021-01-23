Pineville man arrested for attempted first-degree murder after home invasion

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 600 block of Fendler Parkway on Jan. 19 in reference to a possible home invasion where shots were fired.

The suspect was identified as Coby Aaron Whatley, 19, of Pineville.

Deputies said Whatley left the scene in a vehicle when they arrived, and a pursuit ensued until Whatley crashed the vehicle near the intersection of Philadelphia Road and LA Highway 28 East. The suspect fled the crash on foot into the nearby wooded area. RPSO’s K9, assisted by the Louisiana State Police’s helicopter unit, responded to the search for the suspect, later joined by sheriff’s detectives from the Tioga Substation.

After further investigation, warrants were granted for Whatley’s arrest for one count Attempted 1st Degree Murder, two counts- Violation of a Protective Order, one count Home Invasion, one count Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, one count Illegal use of weapons, two counts Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault, one count Flight from an Officer, one count of switched plates and one count of Stop Sign Violation.

RPSO captured Whatley on Jan. 21, taking him into custody without incident with the help of the United States Marshalls Violent Offenders Task Force.

Whatley is at the Rapides Parish Detention Center on a $240,700 bond.

Deputies also arrested Tina Louise Whatley, 37, and Martin Wesley Whatley, 43, on Jan. 21 for Obstruction of Justice and Accessory After the Fact and Criminal Conspiracy, each allegedly assisting Whatley in eluding arrest. Tina Whatley is at RPDC on a $3,000 bond and probation violation. Martin Whatley was released on Jan. 22 on a $7,000 bond.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.