Trojans split doubleheader after being in quarantine

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Both the girls and boys basketball teams of ASH had been in quarantine for the past few weeks and would split the doubleheader game with Pineville.

The boys showed no rust as they routed the Rebels, 63-26. Meanwhile, Lady Rebels would beat the Lady Trojans, 45-32.

Click the video for highlights and scores from both games.

