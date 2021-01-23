Walmart & Sam’s Club Stores administering COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Walmart is expanding efforts at the state’s request in administering the COVID-19 vaccine to state-designated priority groups.

An estimated 100 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across more than half a dozen states administering vaccines to those the state has deemed eligible, including here in Louisiana. Currently, stores and clubs in the following cities are assisting with vaccinations to these limited populations:

MINDEN

NATCHITOCHES

WINNFIELD

FRANKLIN

JENNINGS

NEW IBERIA

HOUMA

MANY

CHALMETTE

WINNSBORO

MANSURA

PORT ALLEN

NEW ROADS

Visit Walmart’s website for the latest updates and stores administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

