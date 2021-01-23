Advertisement

Walmart & Sam’s Club Stores administering COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Health is hosting free hepatitis C screenings at ten Walmart...
The Louisiana Department of Health is hosting free hepatitis C screenings at ten Walmart pharmacy locations across the state.(Walmart)
By WAFB
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Walmart is expanding efforts at the state’s request in administering the COVID-19 vaccine to state-designated priority groups.

An estimated 100 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across more than half a dozen states administering vaccines to those the state has deemed eligible, including here in Louisiana. Currently, stores and clubs in the following cities are assisting with vaccinations to these limited populations:

  • MINDEN
  • NATCHITOCHES
  • WINNFIELD
  • FRANKLIN
  • JENNINGS
  • NEW IBERIA
  • HOUMA
  • MANY
  • CHALMETTE
  • WINNSBORO
  • MANSURA
  • PORT ALLEN
  • NEW ROADS

Visit Walmart’s website for the latest updates and stores administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. In...
Biden halts oil and gas leases, permits on US land and water
Brittany Greene
Grant woman arrested for alleged sexual conduct between a teacher and student
President Biden signs first executive order in the White House.
How will President Biden’s COVID-19 executive orders affect Central Louisiana?
FILE: Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks Monday, May 11, 2020, at his media briefing on the state's...
WATCH: Gov. Edwards’ news conference on state’s COVID-19 response
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

From left to right: Coby Whatley, 19, Martin Whatley, 43, and Tina Whatley, 37.
Pineville man arrested for attempted first-degree murder after home invasion
RPSB voting on Balanced Calendar Schedule in February
President Biden signs first executive order in the White House.
The latest from President Biden’s administration
President Biden extended the federal moratorium on evictions until March 31.
Eviction moratorium extended until March, you must apply to receive protections