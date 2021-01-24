Advertisement

Biden’s executive orders aimed at undoing Trump’s immigration plans, looks to Congress for more sweeping changes

During his first day in office, the President signed 10 executive orders including a mask mandate for all public travel.
By Steven Maxwell
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - President Joe Biden has been putting a lot of pen to paper in just a few days on the job by signing dozens of executive orders, several of them on immigration.

Baton Rouge immigration attorney Philip Hunter with Scott Law Firm has been trying to keep up with it all.

“Unfortunately we have to relearn immigration law every few months.”

It’s a task to keep up with the political seesaw of immigration. The President signing several executive orders that undo a lot of former President Donald Trump’s plans.

“With the executive orders it’s going to be similar to the Obama style immigration enforcement,” said Hunter.

President Biden bringing the US bank to his former bosses plans by reaffirming DACA, an Obama-era program that protects deportation of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. President Trump tried to undo the program for years, the newly inaugurated president also stopping the construction of President Trump’s border wall.

“The executive orders that were issued by Trump will be rescinded. There were not that many actual immigration laws passed during the time that Trump was in office.”

But executive orders or just the start for Mr. Biden. He’ll now have to go to Congress for more sweeping changes. He’s pushing an immigration bill that would open a pathway to citizenship for roughly 11 million people living in the country illegally.

“I have had a lot of clients reach out to me and calling me since the election about what’s going to happen now, whether they will be able to get a green card and the fact of the matter is we just don’t know right now. It’s a little bit too early to see how everything is going to work out,” said Hunter.

However, he will need some Republicans to get on board, and he is already meeting resistance. Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz posting on Facebook saying the plan shows Democrats are putting those here illegally ahead of American workers.

“So there is a lot of support for the dreamers (DACA recipients). I think the path for a wide spanning path to citizenship may be difficult in the current congress.”

