LSU struggles in back-to-back games, losing 82-69 to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team struggled again offensively, especially from 3-point range, and suffered back-to-back losses by double digits in SEC play by falling to Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Saturday, Jan. 23.

The Tigers (10-4, 5-3 SEC) went down 82-69 to the Wildcats (5-9, 4-3 SEC). LSU trailed by as many as 17 with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

Trendon Watford led LSU with a double-double on a game-high 26 points and team-high 10 rebounds. Cam Thomas added 18 points. Darius Days, who averages 13 points per game, fouled out with only four points at the 5:34 mark.

Brandon Boston Jr. led Kentucky with 18 points and six rebounds. Keion Brooks Jr. added 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Tigers were 25-of-65 (38%) from the field and a woeful 4-of-23 (17%) on 3-pointers. The Wildcats shot 42% from the field and 27% from beyond the arc. They beat the Tigers on rebounds (46-31) and assists (15-6).

LSU found itself down by eight points less than four minutes into the contest. Kentucky was up 49-36 at halftime.

The Tigers pulled within five points a couple of times in the second half but a stretch of ice-cold shooting in which they went 2-of-12 on field goals put them behind by double digits again. A 3-pointer by Watford with 6:37 to go cut LSU’s deficit to 70-63. They would get no closer.

LSU will stay on the road and head to College Station, Texas to face Texas A&M on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. on SEC Network.

