LSU struggles in back-to-back games, losing 82-69 to Kentucky

Kentucky guard Brandon Boston Jr. (3) shoots the ball against LSU at Rupp Arena on Jan. 23,...
Kentucky guard Brandon Boston Jr. (3) shoots the ball against LSU at Rupp Arena on Jan. 23, 2021, in Lexington, Ky.(Source: Kentucky Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team struggled again offensively, especially from 3-point range, and suffered back-to-back losses by double digits in SEC play by falling to Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Saturday, Jan. 23.

The Tigers (10-4, 5-3 SEC) went down 82-69 to the Wildcats (5-9, 4-3 SEC). LSU trailed by as many as 17 with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

Trendon Watford led LSU with a double-double on a game-high 26 points and team-high 10 rebounds. Cam Thomas added 18 points. Darius Days, who averages 13 points per game, fouled out with only four points at the 5:34 mark.

Brandon Boston Jr. led Kentucky with 18 points and six rebounds. Keion Brooks Jr. added 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Tigers were 25-of-65 (38%) from the field and a woeful 4-of-23 (17%) on 3-pointers. The Wildcats shot 42% from the field and 27% from beyond the arc. They beat the Tigers on rebounds (46-31) and assists (15-6).

LSU found itself down by eight points less than four minutes into the contest. Kentucky was up 49-36 at halftime.

The Tigers pulled within five points a couple of times in the second half but a stretch of ice-cold shooting in which they went 2-of-12 on field goals put them behind by double digits again. A 3-pointer by Watford with 6:37 to go cut LSU’s deficit to 70-63. They would get no closer.

LSU will stay on the road and head to College Station, Texas to face Texas A&M on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. on SEC Network.

